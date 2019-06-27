Woman (30s) who died after Dublin stabbing named locally

A WOMAN WHO died after a stabbing in Dublin city centre has been named locally as Skaidrite Valdgeima.

Skaidrite, who was in her 30s, received a number of injuries in an apartment in the Bonham Street area of Dublin 8 at around 3.40am yesterday.

She was taken to St James’ Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

Skaidrite, who is originally from Latvia, had been living in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Tributes have been paid to the mother of three on social media by her friends: “Still can’t get my head around this, the most kindest soul, the best mam to her three beautiful kids and best friend to my family.”