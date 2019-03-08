'An unspeakable tragedy': Woman and teenage daughter found dead in Newry flat named

TWO FEMALES WHO were found dead at an address in Newry yesterday afternoon have been named by police.

We can confirm that the two females who were found dead at their Glin Ree Court apartment home on Thursday were Giselle Marimon-Herrera, 37, and her 15 year old daughter Allison. pic.twitter.com/8vHdJ8XWds — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 8, 2019 Source: PSNI /Twitter

The bodies of a man (38), a woman (37) and a 15-year-old girl were found at a flat at 11am yesterday.

Officers were called to attend the scene at an apartment in Glin Ree Court, close to the centre of Newry. A murder enquiry was launched into the incident.

The PSNI has now confirmed the two females were Giselle Marimon-Herrera (37) and her daughter Allison (15).

Giselle was from Colombia and arrived in Northern Ireland around four years ago. Allison was born in Spain and has lived in the North since 2017. She attended Newry High School.

The identity of the man found dead has not yet been revealed.

Police believe that the mother and daughter were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning. However, family members had not been able to contact them since.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has today appealed to anyone who came in direct contact with either Giselle or Allison, or who communicated with them via text or social media since Friday to contact police in Newry.

My thoughts today are very much with their families and friends who are trying to come to terms with their loss.

“We are currently supporting the families of those involved as well as Newry High school. I would ask that they are given the time and space to come to terms with these tragic events,” Murphy said.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances of what happened in the home. Post-mortem examinations are currently underway.

“I do not yet have any preliminary or definitive causes of death, and I do not intend to speculate about that today. I would expect the post-mortem results to be available to us in the coming days,” Murphy said.

He added that while the investigation remains at an early stage, there is “no evidence at this time that anyone else was involved”.

This is an unspeakable tragedy.

Reaction

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Charlie Casey yesterday said that the community in Newry is “in shock” and has asked anyone with information to contact police.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with all of those involved in this incident and their families,” Casey said in a statement.

SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty has said that “a dark cloud has been cast over Newry”.