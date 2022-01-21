Investigation under way after woman’s body found outside home in Donegal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
AN INVESTIGATION IS under way following the discovery of a woman’s body outside a private home in Donegal.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, outside a home in Kilmacrennan yesterday.
They were alerted to the incident at about 8:20pm.
The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
A file will now be prepared for the coroner.
