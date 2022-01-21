Investigation under way after woman’s body found outside home in Donegal

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way following the discovery of a woman’s body outside a private home in Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, outside a home in Kilmacrennan yesterday.

They were alerted to the incident at about 8:20pm.

The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.