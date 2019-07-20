This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman charged after drugs worth €1m and firearms are seized during raid

Gardaí searched a house in Tallaght on Thursday.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 10:14 AM
5 minutes ago 296 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732464
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized firearms and drugs at a raid in Tallaght on Thursday.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, searched a premises located in the Greenhills Road area of Tallaght, Dublin 24.

In the course of the search, two semi-automatic .22 calibre pistols and 20 rounds of .22 ammunition were seized.

A large quantity of cannabis, cocaine and diazepam tablets with an estimated total street value in excess of €1 million (subject to forensic analysis) were also seized. 

A 49-year-old woman was arrested at the premises, and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

