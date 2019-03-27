This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plan for 'bad weather' and 'watch out for dragons in your own party': What FF and FG are telling women election candidates

Two of the main political parties have held training events for women contemplating a life in politics.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 6:20 AM
40 minutes ago 2,968 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4560275
Fine Gael's European Parliament election candidate for Midlands/ North-West Maria Walsh and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Image: Sam Boal
Fine Gael's European Parliament election candidate for Midlands/ North-West Maria Walsh and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Fine Gael's European Parliament election candidate for Midlands/ North-West Maria Walsh and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Image: Sam Boal

GETTING MORE WOMEN to run for election was the focus of two of the main political parties last weekend. 

At the Fine Gael National Conference, there was a special ‘women’s leadership’ seminar for women, chaired by former Justice Minister, now European election candidate Frances Fitzgerald. 

While there are no gender quota rules for local elections, the party is keen to highlight that Fine Gael has 109 women booked in for the local elections – the highest number achieved by any party. 

No party has ever exceeded 100, and the latest figure puts them on 28% representation. The party expects to reach the 30% for female candidates. 

Fitzgerald, and Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty told the women who attended the talk at the Whites Hotel in Wexford that they are committed to increasing women’s membership in Fine Gael from the current 30% to 51%.

Tips for women candidates

The event, which was closed to the media, also had some interesting tips for women thinking of throwing their hat in the ring, such as: ‘Plan for bad weather.’

Whether this is hinting at a woman’s hair getting in a mess, who knows, but other tips included, building a plan, and setting weekly targets. 

Women were also told not to ‘obsess about the competition’ and to ‘make it fun’.

In terms of how to appeal as a candidate, Fine Gael members were told to ‘establish trust’, ‘maintain honesty at all times’ and keep it to ’80/20 positivity’ 

Turning to Fianna Fáil now, which has a bad track record when it comes to getting women on board, as 20% representation by women in the local elections. 

The party said in a statement: 

Of our candidates, at present there are 82 women contesting the local elections for us, which equates to just over 20%. 
However, it is a work in progress and additional candidates are being added to tickets where suitable. Last week, for example, Hannah Lemass was added to the ticket alongside Mary Fitzpatrick in Cabra-Glasnevin, while Sarah Jane O’Reilly was added to the ticket in Ashbourne.

Campaign bootcamp for women

Veteran Fianna Fáiler, Mary O’Rourke was the key speaker at the ‘Fianna Fáil campaign Bootcamp training day’ and was on hand to provide advice and support ahead of the upcoming local elections.

The party said the seminar is the latest in a series of events, aimed at encouraging more women to get involved in politics at a local level.

Her advice for women going up for election: Be careful of the dragons. 

“Don’t mind the dragons – who are mainly men – stand up to them. Don’t do yourself down or say ‘oh, I couldn’t do that’. I was like that until life knocked it out of me.

“There are serpents everywhere, most likely in your own party. The most likely place for dragons is in your own party.”

She added that as Fianna Fáil’s first female deputy leader she is acutely aware of the challenges a political life poses.

“I think we need to impress upon them the importance of having the skills to thrive in our modern society. I believe that women need to succeed on their own merits, be equipped with the skills to forge ahead in life, to be persistent and to deal with any setbacks that come their way,” said O’Rourke.

Quotas

O’Rourke said she is not a fan of quotas for women. 

“I am not a believer in the quota system… I believe the quota system is unjust,” she said. 

Having said that, she hopes Fianna Fáil will increase the number of women, stating they “hope by the time the numbers are in we should be in and around the 25% or 26%”.

O’Rourke said Fianna Fáil hope to build on their successes in the 2016 general election, stating that local elections are “fiercely important”.

“They are the first step up the ladder,” she said, adding that women have a certain set of skills they should play to. 

“Women often put themselves down, but I always say to the women putting themselves forward, ‘you know a lot’.”

Women have life experience and a different life experience to men, she explained, which puts them in a unique position of looking at something from a different angle, she added. 

“If you have a family, you manage a house, you care for your children, or care for your own parents, don’t put yourself down,” she said, adding that it is very important for women to have support if they are getting into politics, from both family and friends. 

For mothers, she said it can be particularly hard, especially due to the unsociable hours. 

“The guilt is tough for women – but don’t worry, they do get on okay without you,” added O’Rourke. 

So, while O’Rourke didn’t mention watching out for bad weather in her advice, she did have some tips for women candidates. 

“Treat the person on the door as if they are your employer, because they are – you are looking for their vote. State your case, and have a good exchange with them, and make a good impression.

“Whatever you do don’t get into an argument. Acknowledge that you have different views, set out your beliefs and part like that. Don’t leave them with the impression that you are argumentative. 

“Also dress as if you are going for an interview, my father used to always say ‘no showy things on you’. Keep it simple.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Unwanted, unexpected and unsolicited': Boxer kisses reporter on lips during interview
    129,910  183
    2
    		Conor McGregor announces his retirement from MMA
    73,348  0
    3
    		Mother of newborn baby found dead in Cork maternity hospital
    71,385  21
    Fora
    1
    		Business travel to Ireland dipped last year - but the industry isn't sure why
    110  0
    2
    		Media group Core has called for a 'licence to practice' marketing to beat outmoded education
    111  0
    3
    		After a few 'mistakes', food-ordering app Bamboo is now preparing to launch outside of Ireland
    31  0
    The42
    1
    		Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    71,395  85
    2
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    70,110  90
    3
    		Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    34,044  70
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Alan Partridge dealt with #MeToo on This Time last night and it was a hit with viewers
    9,025  1
    2
    		Binge-watched everything on Netflix? Here are 7 things to look forward to in April
    8,751  0
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I found my boyfriend on dating apps but he said he was just bored... What do I do?
    4,829  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    'A downright lie': Patrick Quirke denies demanding money from Mary Lowry, court hears
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    GARDAí
    Teenager arrested after 3-year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Cork
    Teenager arrested after 3-year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Cork
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    CORK
    Relief over injury fears for Cork forward after hamstring scan
    Relief over injury fears for Cork forward after hamstring scan
    Residents stage protest at Direct Provision centre in Cork
    Mother of newborn baby found dead in Cork maternity hospital
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    Conor Hourihane's ace ensures a happy homecoming for Mick McCarthy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie