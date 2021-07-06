#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two elderly women taken to hospital after hit and run by van

Gardaí are appealing for information from witnesses.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 5:33 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO WOMEN HAVE been taken to hospital after they were struck by a van while they were walking.

The two women, one aged 70 and one in their late 60s, were hit around 9pm in Tinvane, Carrick-On-Suir in Co Tipperary last night.

Gardaí are appealing for information following the hit and run road traffic collision.

The van collided with a ditch and came to a stop after it hit the women.

“The driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene in the direction of the Piltown Road,” gardaí said.

“The two women were taken to Waterford Hospital by ambulance to be treated for their injuries. Their injuries are not life threatening.”

Gardaí asking anyone who was in the area with information to come forward, especially any motorists with dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

