Wording concerns remain as date set for 'Women in the home' and definition of family referendums

THE TAOISEACH HAS confirmed that the Government is aiming to hold two referendums on gender equality in early March next year, but concerns remain around the wording of both.

The proposal for the wording of the referendums is due to go to Cabinet next Tuesday.

Responding to a question from Labour leader Ivana Bacik in the Dáil yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it would be necessary for the Bill to be in the Houses of the Oireachtas before Christmas or “first thing in January” in order to have the referendum in early March, which is the Government’s current timeframe.

He said that following the Cabinet meeting next Tuesday, the Government should be in a position to share more information with the Dáil immediately after that.

Both referendums come after recommendations on gender equality made by the Citizens’ Assembly.

The Citizens’ Assembly recommended that an article of the constitution which deals with the family should be amended so protection is not limited to marital families.

It was also recommended that the constitution be amended to remove a reference to a woman’s “life within the home” and replace it with language that is non-gender specific that recognises care within the home and wider community.

Concerns

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she is concerned the wording of the referendum would deviate from the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly and the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality.

A Government spokesperson confirmed to The Journal that the Government plans to amend the articles of the Constitution that refer to the family being found on marriage in order to expand this definition of family.

The Irish Times reported yesterday that the new proposed wording will include recognition by the State that the “provision of care by family members to each other by reason of the bonds that exist among them” gives a support to society “without which the common good cannot be achieved”.

It also reported that it is expected that the State will propose wording that states it “shall strive to support such provision”.

On this, Bacik said yesterday that she is concerned that rather than the State offering meaningful recognition for carers, the draft will merely “strive” to support the provision of care.

She said this “really is a rather ineffective phrase.”

Additional reporting from Press Association.