Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 24 September 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman
# Gender Equality
Women in the Home Referendum will likely be next year, Minister says
The Taoiseach said during the summer that he expected the Referendum to take place as planned in November.
5.0k
41
1 hour ago

THE PROPOSED ‘WOMEN in the Home’ referendum will now likely not take place until next year, Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said.

The referendum was due to be held in November, but the Government has yet to publish any wording for the proposed amendment.

Today’s news comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said during the summer that he expected the November date to go ahead as planned.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week in Politics programme earlier today, Minister O’Gorman said the Government is taking time to make sure it gets the wording right. 

“I know the Taoiseach has spoken with the Chair of the new Electoral Commission in terms of making sure we have a proper run in to make sure that the proposed changes are done properly.

“I think it’s most likely that it’ll be early next year,” O’Gorman said.

The Electoral Commission has previously said that at least four months will be needed once the proposed wording is published to sufficiently inform the public.

 Senior sources have told The Journal that two referendums will be needed to deal with gender equality in the Constitution. 

One vote will relate to the definition of the family, which the Constitution currently says is based on marriage.

A separate referendum will also need to be held on the deletion of the ‘women in the home’ reference in the Constitution, in favour of recognising care in the home. 

With reporting from Christina Finn.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
41
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     