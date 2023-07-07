Women of Honour say talks on Defence Forces inquiry terms of reference continuing

TALKS ON THE terms of reference for an inquiry into the Defence Forces continue amid calls by stakeholders to expand its scope.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin is due to outline his recommendations on the form of the inquiry to Cabinet colleagues next week.

He has said the investigation should take the form of a tribunal of inquiry with public hearings rather than a behind-closed-doors commission of inquiry.

However, the Women of Honour have said it would be a “pointless exercise” without widening the terms of reference.

The group, which is comprised of former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused within the military, has published its own proposed terms of reference for the planned statutory probe into the claims.

Women of Honour and other stakeholders have been provided with draft terms of reference drawn up by the Tánaiste in consultation with the Attorney General.

The group held a meeting with Martin on Thursday, in which it was agreed that engagement on terms of reference for a full public tribunal of inquiry will continue.

In a statement released this evening, the Women of Honour said the Tánaiste confirmed he will be recommending a full public tribunal of inquiry to cabinet on Tuesday.

However, he will not be including terms of reference “unless they have been approved by us”, the statement read.

“Currently no such approval is in place but discussions are ongoing. It is understood that negotiations will likely be required to continue through the summer with a view to the Terms of Reference being submitted to Government in September, if agreement is reached.

“We welcome this and appreciate the compromise made by the Tánaiste from his position earlier in the week.”

Asked about the matter, a Department of Defence spokeswoman said: “The Tánaiste has reflected very carefully on the views expressed by a wide range of interested parties who contributed their observations on the draft terms of reference.

“He has discussed at length with the Attorney General the range of comments and observations received.

“The Tánaiste had a very constructive meeting with the Women of Honour Group on Thursday last and discussions on the terms of reference are continuing.”