Women of Honour: Statutory inquiry process 'must start within days rather than weeks'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 55 minutes ago
THE WOMEN OF Honour group has welcomed the establishment of a statutory inquiry to investigate allegations of abuse, bullying and harassment in the Irish Defence Forces.
The measure is part of the Independent Review Group (IRG) and will see the Government introduce new legislation to create the body.
The Women of Honour group has been credited as the catalyst for the IRG.
It comprises of a number of female Defence Forces members who acted as whistleblowers in regard to their own treatment over bullying and sexual harassment in their military lives.
Their claims were detailed in a high-profile RTÉ radio documentary in late 2021.
It detailed the alleged shortcomings of reporting processes in the forces, as well as the devastating personal and professional implications of abuse and attempts to report it.
Some victims claimed they suffered depression, eating disorders and suicidal ideation as a result of their experiences, while some left their jobs in the forces.
In a statement this afternoon they said that they welcomed the recommendations and said that “nothing less than a full statutory inquiry was appropriate”.
“Inevitably, the Military hierarchy, the Department of Defence itself and the Military system in its entirety will now be subject to that investigation in a manner that has been required for some considerable time.
“It is hoped that this commitment by Government to the establishment of a full Statutory Inquiry will start the process of healing for those persons who have suffered within the Defence Force system the appalling litany of abuse that is part of the Findings of Fact of the IRG Report,” the group said.
The WoH said that they were awaiting the next step in the process.
“We await the necessary discussions to start the process of agreeing Terms of Reference for an all-encompassing full Statutory Public Inquiry where that process should start within days rather than weeks as Justice delayed is Justice denied,” the group added in a statement.
Rank and file view
Mark Keane, President of PDFORRA, which represents non-commissioned ranks in the Irish Defence Forces, said there must be “no hiding place” for abusers in the Irish Defence Forces.
“We welcome the report – it makes for dark and stark reading. We are going to take our time going through it and brief our members but at this stage we must say that there needs to be transparency and accountability in this process and the redrawing of grievance procedures.
“I must pay tribute to the female and male members who came forward – they deserve huge credit for their bravery in speaking up.
“I would encourage anyone to go to An Garda Síochána or the Military Police and report any complaints or allegations they have – there must be no hiding place for abusers.
“The findings of the report show behaviour that should have never happened and we in PDFORRA condemn in the strongest of terms,” he said.
In a statement the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers said they are examining the report and that the group will assist in the implementation of the findings.
“At first look, the findings in the report are stark, and paint a picture of an organisation in need of significant cultural reform.
“With the support and engagement of our members, we will seek to contribute to this reform, while highlighting the need for adequate resources to ensure recommendations are appropriately and effectively implemented,” the group said.
RACO explained that it would act “as champions of the safety, health and wellbeing of our members, this is our duty”.
The officers’ representative group said it was “essential that the positive aspects of military service are not forgotten, while ensuring that the clear shortcomings identified in the report are quickly and decisively dealt with”.
“We wish to commend the Women of Honour and all who came forward with their stories. As the Tánaiste remarked today, this report and their efforts should be a catalyst for the transformation of Óglaigh na hÉireann, in the same way that the Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces must be.
“RACO is acutely conscious of the impact today’s report publication will have on those directly affected by it. We are also mindful of the vast majority of members of the Defence Forces who remain steadfast in their commitment to serve the Nation, with dignity and pride,” RACO added.
Political reaction
Labour defence spokesperson Mark Wall said the review “is devastating and demands immediate and profound changes within the Forces”.
“There must be accountability now within the Defence Forces to ensure that the culture of misogyny, harassment and bullying is wiped out once and for all,” he said.
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Defence, Sorca Clarke TD, welcomed the recommendation that a statutory inquiry should be established.
“The inquiry must be survivor-lead and have survivors’ needs at its heart,” she said.
Social Democrats spokesperson Gary Gannon, TD, said the pattern of “shameful behaviour” must never happen again.
“The report’s findings are a complete vindication of the Women of Honour group, who bravely came forward in the hope of protecting other members of the Defence Forces from abusive and intimidating behaviour in the future.
“Today’s report must be followed by a complete culture change within the Defence Forces and the introduction of a complaints procedure process that is appropriate for a 21st century workplace – one that offers a safe environment where men and women are respected equally,” he said.
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s Chief Executive Officer Noeline Blackwell said the three-pronged plan – to set up an enquiry, to reform systems for complaints and to address an unacceptable culture – were all essential and must proceed quickly and be adequately resourced.
“It is simply not acceptable that the sexual misbehaviour, discrimination and abuse detailed in the report would continue in any shape or form anywhere, but particularly in a public institution whose members exist and work to keep our nation safe and free from harm.
“Those upholding the safety and dignity of so many others at the very least deserve to have their dignity and safety also recognised, protected and respected, and justice to be served for any past offences,” she said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site