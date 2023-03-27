Women of Honour group call for statutory inquiry ahead of meeting with Tánaiste

DIANE BYRNE, A former Defence Forces captain, said the Women of Honour (WoH) group do not have confidence in the Independent Review Group report but said they are willing to engage with the process.

Byrne, speaking this morning on RTÉ radio ahead of a meeting with Department of Defence officials and the Tánasite Micheál Martin, said that they will only support a full statutory inquiry.

The WoH are a number of female Defence Forces members who acted as whistleblowers in regard to their own treatment over bullying and sexual harassment in their military lives.

Their claims were detailed in a high-profile RTÉ radio documentary in late 2021.

It detailed the alleged shortcomings of reporting processes in the forces, as well as the devastating personal and professional implications of abuse and attempts to report it.

Some victims claimed they suffered depression, eating disorders and suicidal ideation as a result of their experiences, while some left their jobs in the forces.

The WofH did not co-operate with the IRG as they disagreed with the use of a review because it lacked the more robust standing of a full statutory inquiry.

Advertisement

Members of the group have been invited to meet Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin later today.

“Our meeting today is specifically a courtesy we’ve been asked to attend and we did not support the IRG and its establishment because we didn’t believe it was fit for purpose.

“But that in itself does not mean that we have ever left the table. We’re very dedicated to improving the defense forces and making sure there’s no more victims as we were. So we are ready to engage. And we’re eagerly waiting to see what the report says,” she said.

Byrne said her group believes that a key failing in the IRG is that it looked only to the Irish Defence Forces and not at the Department of Defence or the Office of the Ombudsman for the Defence Forces.

“You can’t fix something if you don’t have the full depth of what’s broken with the terms of reference that were put forward in the IRG. They were flawed in themselves because they looked specifically at the Defence Forces.

“It was (the IRG) generally a paper exercise. This needs to be much, much broader. The issues extended into the Department of Defence, it extended into the ombudsman.

“We’re not suggesting for a second that you believe everything we say we’re saying put a statutory process in place to truly investigate and understand the extent of the issues and then we can start putting solutions in place,” she added.

Byrne said she believes that the IRG was put in place by Government “to delay and defuse the situation” rather than bring about a solution.

It is understood that the IRG report will be brought to Cabinet tomorrow morning and then will later be published.