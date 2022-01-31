Women of Honour meet Taoiseach who refused to change review into allegations

Women of Honour members Honor Murphy and Karina Molloy en route to the Dáíl to meet with the Taoiseach earlier.

THE WOMEN OF HONOUR group has met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin who told them that there will be no change to the structure of the review into their allegations.

The group of former members of the Defence Forces who allege they were victims of sexual harassment and bullying had an hour and a half long meeting this morning with the Fianna Fáil leader.

They had launched a stinging attack on Minister for Defence Simon Coveney following his announcement of a review last week.

Coveney had announced that he secured Government approval for an independent review into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces.

However, the Women of Honour group, who have alleged they were sexually assaulted and discriminated against while serving in the Irish Defence Forces, described the process as “pointless” and “shameful”.

Their criticisms centre around their claim that the review is against the original terms of reference and is nothing more than an “administrative review”.

The group, in a statement said that the Taoiseach had treated them “courteously” but refused to change the Government’s stance.

“We asked the Taoiseach to reconsider Government position regarding the approved but flawed and entirely unfit for purpose review into the issues raised with regard to the Defence Forces.

“We also asked that the appropriate public statutory investigation be put in place with responsibility for that investigation being removed from the Department of Defence.

“Unfortunately the Taoiseach has advised that the review will go ahead as is. Whilst he is not ruling out a statutory inquiry it is unclear if or when any decision will be made on this and whether it is dependent on the outcome of the review,” the group said.

The Women of Honour reiterated their call for a statutory inquiry and said, they believe, it is the only way to “get to the heart of the matters involved”.

“We explained to the Taoiseach that another review, however well-intentioned by Government, would not get to the heart of the toxic culture in the Defence Forces.

“If the issues that we have raised are not considered serious enough to merit a full statutory inquiry it is hard to understand what is. We feel this review is throwing more good money after bad as previous reviews have been ineffective.

“We strongly disagree with the position of government to act quickly in trying to address the issues raised without taking the time to truly understand the extent and depth of the problems. This will result in nothing more than a painting over the cracks as opposed to lasting and meaningful change,” they added.

Retired Judge Bronagh O’Hanlon has been appointed as Chair of the Group, along with Jane Williams, SIA Partners and Mark Connaughton SC.

Separately Ruth Fitzgerald SC is to conduct an independent assessment of the specific actions taken by the Department of Defence and the Defence Forces on foot of extensive correspondence received from a retired Defence Force member, in relation to allegations of sexual abuse.