Central Bank launches €15 silver proof collectibles coin for Ireland Women’s footballers

THE CENTRAL BANK has launched a €15 limited edition commemorative coin to celebrate the achievements of the Ireland Women’s National Football team.

The bank says the coin “recognises the important impact” the Women’s National Football Team has had on women’s and girl’s football in Ireland and comes ahead of the team’s opening Women’s World Cup match next week against hosts Australia.

There is an issue limit of 3,000 coins and retails at €65.

The coins, which are collectable and are not intended for general circulation, are minted using specially polished dies and blanks that give them a mirror-like finish.

They differ from coins in general circulation in that they are struck at least twice during the minting process before being handled individually and protectively stored in order to prevent tarnishing.

The commemorative coin goes on sale today.

General circulating coins are struck once during the minting process and are handled in bulk.

International players Jamie Finn and Abbie Larkin launched the coin alongside Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf and Minister for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne in Tolka Park. Shelbourne youth players Daisy White and Ellie O’Mahony also supported the launch.

The bank noted that it has been 50 years since Ireland’s first official women’s international game, when the Girls in Green defeated Wales with a 3-2 win.

But the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup next week will mark the team’s first ever appearance at a major tournament.

FAI director of marketing and communications Louise Cassidy said it was “fitting to see the Ireland Women’s National Team honoured in such a unique way” during what has been a “special year” for women’s football in Ireland.

“This limited edition commemorative coin will be treasured for years to come and act as a reminder of the incredible achievement of this team in qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” she said.

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the players and management are a credit to the country and “heroes” to a generation of younger players and fans.

Minister for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne TD, said it was a remarkable and exciting time for women’s football in Ireland.

Byrne said girls throughout Ireland are “being inspired to emulate” the players in the national side and that the whole country is looking forward to cheering on Vera Pauw and the team and to “witness more history being made”.

The coins will be for sale on www.collectorcoins.ie from 10am today.