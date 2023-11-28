Damage to electricity poles by woodpeckers led to 'substantial' upgrades this year

WOODPECKERS, WHO HAVE migrated from Wales to Ireland, have caused a damage to ESB-owned poles which was led to the company having to carry out “substantial upgrade work” to sections of its network this year.

ESB Networks said the upgrades were carried out in Southeastern counties particularly – in the Aughrim and Tinahely areas of Wicklow – as a result of woodpecker damage.

One experts said the state’s infrastructure might have to adapt to allow these woodpeckers to stay in Ireland.

The company said some of the polls had to be replaced due to woodpecker damage which caused outages for some customers in the area.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today, Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland said these birds have arrived in Ireland in the last 20 years and a lot of the trees that cover the island are unsuitable for them.

Hatch said: “Woodpeckers peck on wood. The excavate nest cavities in tree trunks. As far as they’re concerned, an electricity pole is just a dead tree trunk, like any other, and they think it’s a good place for them to excavate and to nest in.”

He added that Ireland has a “remarkably low level of tree cover” and many of the trees are unsuitable for the woodpecker to nest in. Additionally, the species prefers dead or dying trees which are uncommon in Ireland.

“Particularly for excaving their nest holes, they like to have soft wood [...] For them, electricity pylons make good substitutes,” he added.

A spokesperson for ESB said the network is reliable and safe though birdlife damage to polls is one of the factors that leads to performance issues, including adverse weather events and overgrown trees impacting power lines.

The company said that woodpecker-damaged poles has “emerged” as an issue in recent years.

Hatch said that parts of Scotland experienced the same issues once the species of bird arrived there and “many parts of Europe” use different materials, such as metal, on their electricity poles to combat the problem.

“They’re obviously not aware of the damage they’re causing,” Hatch said.

“But as this bird is increasing in Ireland – it looks like it’s here to stay, the number are increasing and it’s great to have it here [...] but we may have to adapt slightly the way in which roll out our infrastructure to take account of this new arrival.”