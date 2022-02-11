Poll: Will you play Wordle now it has moved to the New York Times?

WORDLE HAS TAKEN up its new home with the New York Times having been bought from its owners in recent weeks.

The game has swept across the globe with a dedicated group of users.

It was bought from its creator by The New York Times Company (NYT) last month and the paper hinted it may not be free to play in future.

Josh Wardle, who invented the game, said he decided to sell the virtual puzzle after it snowballed and became “overwhelming” to run.

So, today we’re asking: Will you play Wordle now it has moved to the New York Times?

