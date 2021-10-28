Man (30s) dies in workplace incident in Dublin

A MAN HAS died in a workplace incident in Co Dublin today.

At around 6.45am this morning, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a man aged in his 30s was fatally injured at a premises in Rathcoole.

The man received treatment at the scene but later passed away.

The body of the man has since be removed to the local mortuary in Whitehall to allow for a post-mortem to take place.

The scene is currently preserved and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will conduct their own investigation of the scene.

The HSA said it is aware of this incident and an investigation has been launched.