Works begin on redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens to create 1,000 new homes

CONSTRUCTION HAS BEGUN on more than a thousand homes in Dublin city as part of the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens.

As part of a deal struck between Bartra and Dublin City Council, just over half of the homes are to be used for social and affordable housing.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste described the project as “hugely significant” for the council.

“These new social homes will be built to the latest standards and the highest quality and I’m sure the tenants will be delighted with them when they are finished.”

Built in 1954, O’Devaney Gardens – once home to 272 social houses – was originally set to be redeveloped in 2008 through a public-private partnership between developer Bernard McNamara and Dublin City Council.

However, the crash halted plans until 2016, when councillors voted to push ahead with its redevelopment through its Housing Lands Initiative, which aims to work alongside developers to build a mix of social, affordable and private housing on large council-owned sites.

The turning of the sod today comes nearly two decades after talks first began about moving out residents of flats on the site to allow for much-needed regeneration.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “This is a great day for Dublin’s north inner city.”

Advertisement

“The redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens, which I know has been long awaited, will transform this area, providing amenities for the community and high-quality housing, including hundreds of social and affordable homes.”

“Housing for All is working,” he added. “We are seeing an increased supply of housing across all tenures, and getting major projects like this on site is key to maintaining that momentum.”

Proposed 14-storey apartment building

The plan faced a delay in 2021 after the developers, Richard Barrett’s Bartra ODG Ltd, instituted High Court judicial review proceedings against a condition attached to the An Bord Pleanála decision giving the 14-storey project the green light.

The scheme was the first Strategic Housing Development scheme where the appeals board included a condition locking out investment funds from purchasing residential units and restricting the sale to individual purchasers.

It was agreed that DCC would work with Bartra to reserve some of the private homes for sale to an Approved Housing Body to use for cost-rental housing.

Bartra agreed to enter into an option agreement with the council where the council or its nominee can purchase some or all of the private homes for cost-rental – which is what will happen.

CEO of DCC Richard Shakespeare said the plans demonstrate the council’s “commitment to addressing the housing needs of our community”.

“O’Devaney Gardens is not just a construction project; it’s a pledge to create a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable urban environment in the heart of Dublin.”