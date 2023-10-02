Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 2 October 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo Birthplace of Adolf Hitler, Braunau am Inn, Austria, which is being turned into a police station
# Hitler
Work has begun on turning Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Austria into a police station
The aim of the project is to deter people who glorify the Nazi leader from visiting the site.
2.9k
17
42 minutes ago

WORK HAS STARTED on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station.

The project is intended to make the building unattractive as a site of pilgrimage for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.

The decision on the future of the building in Braunau am Inn, a town on Austria’s border with Germany, was made in late 2019.

Plans call for a police station, the district police headquarters and a security academy branch where police officers will get human rights training.

Today, workers put up fencing and started taking measurements for the construction work. The police are expected to occupy the premises in early 2026.

A years-long back-and-forth tussle over the ownership of the house preceded the overhaul project.

The question was resolved in 2017 when Austria’s highest court ruled that the government was within its rights to expropriate the building after its owner refused to sell it.

A suggestion it might be demolished was dropped.

The building had been rented by Austria’s Interior Ministry since 1972 to prevent its misuse, and was sublet to various charitable organisations.

It stood empty after a care centre for adults with disabilities moved out in 2011.

A memorial stone with the inscription “for freedom, democracy and liberty. Never again facism. Millions of dead remind us” is to remain in place outside the house.

mahnmal-vor-dem-hitler-geburtshaus-in-baunau-am-inn-osterreich-europa-memorial-in-front-of-the-house-where-hitler-was-born-in-braunau-am-inn-austria-europe Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Austrian government argues that having the police, as the guardians of civil liberties, move in is the best use for the building. But there has been criticism of the plan.

Historian Florian Kotanko complained that “there is a total lack of historical contextualisation”.

He argued that the Interior Ministry’s intention of removing the building’s “recognition factor” by remodelling it “is impossible to accomplish”.

“Demystification should be a key part,” he added, arguing in favour of a suggestion that an exhibition on people who saved Jews under Nazi rule should be shown in the building.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
17
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     