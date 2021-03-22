#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
400 new jobs to be created in Dublin by US software firm Workday

Workday opened its European headquarters in Kings Building in Smithfield in 2015.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Mar 2021, 9:03 AM
53 minutes ago 3,425 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography

FOUR HUNDRED JOBS are to be created in Dublin by cloud-based finance and human resources company Workday. 

The majority of the 400 new roles will span product and technology development, including software engineering. 

Workday currently employs more than 1,300 people, including over 800 engineers, at its European headquarters in Kings Building in Smithfield, Dublin. 

The company first located in Dublin in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear, an Irish technology company which was an ESB provider. 

In 2015, Workday opened its new European headquarters in Kings Building. 

“Today’s announcement of 400 new roles by Workday is a great vote of confidence in Dublin, and in Ireland, as a place to do business, to grow and to succeed,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said. 

“It is a strong endorsement of the skills and talent of our workforce and provides a welcome boost to our economy,” he said. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

