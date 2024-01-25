Many workers earning too much for social housing, but too little to avail of schemes, TD says

THERE IS A significant cohort of people earning too much to be eligible for social housing, but too little to take advantage of first time buyer schemes, the Dáil heard today.

At leaders’ questions, Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara highlighted the people “caught in the middle”, many of whom are emigrating after finishing third-level.

“It would be churlish not to acknowledge that there has been a big increase in housing,” he said.

“But there’s a cohort that are caught in the middle and, it seems to me, are not being helped.”

In Clare, to be eligible for social housing, a single person can’t earn more than €35,000, McNamara said, while the lowest cost of any affordable housing scheme is around €55,000.

This, he explained, leaves many workers, such as early-career teachers and nurses, “with little hope of getting a home”.

“We worry a lot about people emigrating, and there are a variety of reasons why people emigrate … but one of the reasons young people [leave] is because they can’t realistically hope to buy a house on the levels they start at, having completed their education.”

New figures released by the Central Statistics Office today show 32,695 homes were built in the last three months of 2023 – a 10% increase on the same period in 2022.

The number of apartments completed in 2023 was 11,642, up 28% on the year before.

However, the Tánaiste was told it’s not enough.

Referencing the figures, Micheál Martin said the government has gained “momentum” in housing, “but we need to do more”.

He said the Help to Buy and First Home schemes mean the number of people buying for the first time has gone “way up” – around 500 each week.

“We are going in the right direction,” Martin said, adding that the government hopes to for the figures to be “higher again” in 2024.

In the last three months of 2023, there were 15,505 government scheme homes completed, up 2.4% on 2022, while 5,548 single dwellings were completed.

Over half of all homes built were in Dublin or the Mid-East, in counties Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow. Of all completions in Dublin in 2023, some 71.9% were apartments.