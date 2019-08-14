This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Urgent need for living wage': 23% of workers in Ireland are on low pay

Sinn Féin has said that the Living Wage of €12.30 an hour needs to be introduced.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 9:28 AM
12 minutes ago 794 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764896

shutterstock_1419836000 Source: Shutterstock/Mouaad Jaaidi

IRELAND HAS THE third highest proportion of workers who are on low pay out of 36 mostly-European members, according to analysis by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Approximately 23% of Ireland’s full-time workforce is on what is categorised as low pay, or earning less than two thirds of median earnings, according to 2017 figures.

That represents around 100,000 workers in Ireland. The average wage in Ireland is calculated as €42,889, based on 2018 figures.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Jobs, Workers’ Rights and Pay Equality, Maurice Quinlivan said the research highlighted the “urgent need” for a living wage in Ireland.

The living wage is an amount needed to maintain a normal standard of living, when the cost of groceries, fuel, and other bills are taken into account. Currently the living wage in Ireland is estimated to be €12.30 an hour.

Quinlivan said that the OECD figures confirmed that “a huge number of workers across Ireland are poorly paid and struggling to afford basic day-to-day necessities”.

This is well above the OECD average of 15.6% and it portrays Ireland as an exception when it comes to good pay for workers.
These figures confirm the economic recovery has bypassed a huge portion of our society.

“Proper wages and the eradication of precarious working practices must be the essential foundations of economic growth and productivity moving forward.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie