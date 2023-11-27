Workers to gather in Dublin city centre in show of solidarity following riots last week

WORKERS ARE SET to gather in Dublin city centre this afternoon in a show of solidarity following last Thursday’s attack in Parnell Square and subsequent riots in the capital.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) is calling on workers to gather at 1pm outside the GPO on O’Connell Street.

The ICTU said it is encouraging and asking employers in the city centre to facilitate their employees attending the demonstration during their lunch break where possible.

“We want to express our solidarity with the children and care worker attacked in Parnell Square last week,” ICTU General Secretary Owen Reidy said.

“Our thoughts are with them and their families at this traumatic time and we sincerely hope they all recover from this awful event. We also express our solidarity with the school concerned and all its staff, pupils and families.”

Reidy continued: “We condemn in the strongest terms the unacceptable and outrageous thuggery witnessed on the streets of our capital city last week. We pay tribute to our wonderful Garda, firefighters, ambulance personnel, local authority workers and our transport workers in how they have responded.

“They are an example of public service. No worker should be in harm’s way when called to work and they clearly were.”

Gardaí have arrested 48 people in the city since Thursday and more than 30 have been called before the courts on theft and public order related charges after rioting and looting caused chaos.

The unrest came after four people were injured in a stabbing incident in Parnell Square, including three children.

A five-year-old girl injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Two other children, a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, obtained less serious injuries in the incident. They have since been discharged from hospital.

A woman in her 30s, who is understood to be the children’s carer, is also in a critical condition in hospital.

The suspect of the attack, a man in his late 40s, remains in hospital.

Government criticism

The Government has come under serious criticism and pressure following the violence, with the incidents receiving widespread international attention.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that she would not be stepping down, and has defended Garda resourcing.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said she has no confidence in McEntee or in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Speaking yesterday, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said McEntee should resign or the Taoiseach “should act”, and if not Sinn Féin will “consider all our options” in relation to a motion of no confidence.

McEntee and Harris are set to appear before the Oireachtas Justice Committee to address the violence and disruption seen in Dublin last week.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Fianna Fáil TD and Justice Committee chair James Lawless said the committee will be questioning them on accountability and supports.

“The things that strike me are a failure of intelligence, potentially, monitoring social media. It was apparent to many, I could see myself on my Twitter timeline on Thursday afternoon, trending patterns,” he said.

“This is probably the third such incident, admittedly the largest by far, but this has been coming I think for a while. So do the Gardaí have what they need to intercept social media messaging, picking up on traffic and movements?”

He said he also wants to ask about the high-visibility policing seen in the city centre after the riots on Friday and over the weekend.

“A huge amount of people that I was speaking to over the weekend were really reassured and glad to see that,” he said.

“But a common theme was this has to become the norm now. This can’t just be a flash in the pan for a couple of days and then go back to the low visibility that we had before because businesses in the city centre and indeed commuters and shoppers and retailers need to feel safe.”