Workplace deaths in 2021 fell to lowest recorded level

THE HEALTH AND Safety Authority (HSA) published its annual review of Workplace Injuries, Illnesses and Fatalities 2020-2021 today which noted that 38 people died in workplace accidents last year.

The HSA welcomed this 30% reduction from 2020′s 54 deaths, with last year’s figures representing the lowest figure recorded since the authority was established over 30 years ago.

The most common causes leading to deaths in workplace settings were the loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments (11) and falling from a height (11), which between them accounted for 58% of all fatalities.

Despite the upheaval of the normal course of work and life throughout 2020 and 2021, the report found that the numbers of non-fatal incidents related to work activity “has remained high”.

A total of 8,279 non-fatal incidents were reported to the HSA in 2021, an 8% increase on the figure for 2020, which is likely to be due to revived economic activity in 2021.

The HSA’s CEO, Dr Sharon McGuinness, stated:

“I welcome the fact that 38 fatalities in 2021 is the lowest number on record, however, our view is that all of these fatalities are foreseeable and preventable. Much progress has been made but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“There have been improvements, but unfortunately the farming and construction sectors are still over-represented in our fatality figures accounting for half of all work-related fatalities between them. Both sectors will continue to be key priorities for us.”

Commenting on the disparity of how workplace incidents affect men and women differently, Dr McGuinness added, “Bearing in mind that more fatal incidents occurred to self-employed people than employees in seven of the ten years from 2012 to 2021, it is clear that there is a worrying trend of serious injuries and fatalities in older, self-employed men involved in manual work.”

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that this cohort may consider health and safety as ‘not necessary’ or that they ‘know what they’re doing’, but there is a clear issue here that needs to be addressed.”