Thursday 16 May, 2019
Man (50s) dies in workplace incident on Cork farm

The alarm was raised just after 5.30pm today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 May 2019, 10:46 PM
14 hours ago 24,641 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4636949
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr

GARDAÍ IN FERMOY have said an investigation is under way into the death of a man in his early 50s after an incident at a farm in the Glenville area of Cork.

The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm following an incident involving a tractor. 

Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for examination and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

A file will also be prepared for the local coroner.

