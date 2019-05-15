Man (50s) dies in workplace incident on Cork farm

GARDAÍ IN FERMOY have said an investigation is under way into the death of a man in his early 50s after an incident at a farm in the Glenville area of Cork.

The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm following an incident involving a tractor.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for examination and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

A file will also be prepared for the local coroner.