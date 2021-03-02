#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 March 2021
Poll: Would you like to see Ireland co-host the 2030 World Cup?

Ireland and the UK are plotting a joint bid, but they’ll face stiff competition.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 8:16 AM
Ray Houghton celebrates a famous goal against Italy in the Giants Stadium
Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport
Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport

THE POSSIBILITY OF Ireland being part of a joint-bid to co-host football’s most prestigious competition is now a step closer.

Last night, the FAI expressed delight after the UK government committed to supporting the joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Under the proposals, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England would put in a joint bid to host the tournament.

For Ireland to co-host the tournament in its centenary year, it may face stiff competition. China is apparently plotting a bid, while Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay are also considering a joint-push to host the World Cup. 

The formal bidding process gets under way next year.

So, what do you think: Would you like to see Ireland co-host the 2030 World Cup?


Poll Results:

Yes (383)
No (173)
Not sure (24)



Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

