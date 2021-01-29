#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

WHO coronavirus probe begins with fieldwork in Wuhan

The World Health Organization team met with Chinese officials.

By AFP Friday 29 Jan 2021, 8:58 AM
16 minutes ago 908 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5339015
WHO researchers leaving a Wuhan hotel yesterday.
Image: Ng Han Guan
WHO researchers leaving a Wuhan hotel yesterday.
WHO researchers leaving a Wuhan hotel yesterday.
Image: Ng Han Guan

EXPERTS FROM THE World Health Organization (WHO) visited a Wuhan hospital today as the fieldwork began in a closely watched coronavirus origins probe that will take in a food market presumed to be ground zero of the pandemic.

The WHO investigation has been hindered by delays, and there are fears over access and the strength of evidence a year after the virus emerged in the central Chinese city.

The team met Chinese officials today and then left their Wuhan hotel in a fleet of cars.

The Xinhua hospital – where some of the earliest Covid-19 patients were admitted – is among the field visits, which will “include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, Wuhan CDC laboratory”, the WHO said in a tweet yesterday – three sites now indelibly linked with the pandemic.

The Huanan market – which remains boarded up – is believed to have been the first major cluster of infections, while former US president Donald Trump had pushed an unsubstantiated theory that the virus escaped from a testing facility at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The mission’s exact itinerary remains unclear – tweets from the WHO and its experts are so far the main source of information.

The highly politicised mission had been beset by delays, with China refusing access until mid-January.

China yesterday warned the United States against “political interference” during a trip, after the White House demanded a “robust and clear” investigation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The WHO insists the probe will be tethered tightly to the science behind how the virus jumped to humans.

In a tweet yesterday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had had a “frank discussion” with China’s Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.

“I asked that the international scientists get the support, access & data needed, and the chance to engage fully with their Chinese counterparts,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie