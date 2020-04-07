'Hope to see you back at Number 10': World leaders send messages of support to Boris Johnson

WORLD LEADERS AND public figures across the world have been sending well-wishes to Boris Johnson after he was admitted to intensive care at a London hospital.

The British prime minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday, 11 days after he tested positive for Covid-19, and was yesterday moved to the intensive care unit as his condition deteriorated.

Downing Street said his symptoms – a persistent cough and fever – worsened and British media reported that Johnston had to be given oxygen to help him breathe.

Politics and diplomacy aside, many world leaders have taken to social media to send their regards to London, wishing Johnson a speedy recovery for a virus which has landed on doorsteps the world over.

“We are saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care… Americans are all praying for his recovery. He’s been a really good friend. He’s been something really very special,” US president Donald Trump said.

‘Strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up,” Trump added while paying tribute to his “good friend”.

The US president also said he has contacted Boris’s doctors and asked if he can be of any help.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau sent a message of support across Twitter, sending his best wishes to Johnson and adding that he was thinking of his family members during this trying time.

“Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recover. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon,” he tweeted.

In another show of solidarity, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in both French and English, echoing the thoughts of Trudeau and others.

“I send all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family and to the British people at this difficult moment. I wish him a speedy recovery at this testing time,” he said.

In Ireland, Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted on behalf of the Irish Government and people.

“Everyone in Ireland is tonight wishing Boris Johnson well,” he said. “This is a difficult time for the UK and it’s Govt. [sic] We in Ireland wish the PM a speedy recovery.”

Deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O Neill said: “Wishing Boris Johnson and all those battling Covid-19 every best wish to a speedy recovery.”

Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after the prime minister is treated for the virus.

Johnson ceded control “where necessary” to the foreign secretary and first secretary of state who will deputise.

Raab’s first job as stand-in PM will be to lead the Government’s emergency daily coronavirus “war Cabinet” meeting today with senior colleagues and the UK’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

Johnson’s illness has brought home to millions of Britons, the life-threatening risk the virus poses for many.

British media outlets have become recognisable for their colourful and comedic style when major world events or crises happen but have taken a more sombre tone today as their prime minister battles the coronavirus.

Both the Mirror and the Daily Star lead with “Boris faces fight for life”.

