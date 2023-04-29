Brecel produces astonishing comeback to reach snooker world final

LUCA BRECEL STAGED one of the most astonishing comebacks in snooker history as he won 11 frames in a row against China’s Si Jiahui to reach the World Championship final with a remarkable 17-15 win on Saturday.

The Belgian, who won seven frames in a row after coming from behind to beat seven-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals, looked all but beaten at 14-5 behind against the 20-year-old Si.

But he began his astounding rally by winning the final five frames of Friday’s evening session and carried on from where he left off Saturday to end Si’s bid to become the youngest finalist at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre and the first debutant world champion since Wales’ Terry Griffiths back in 1979.

Brecel is the first player in Crucible history to overturn a nine-frame deficit and this win saw him into his first world final, with the 28-year-old having never previously got past the first round.

In the other semi-final, four-time world champion Mark Selby retained his one frame lead over Mark Allen at 11-10 come the end of the third session on Saturday.

The Englishman, 7-6 ahead overnight after a gruelling opening to the match, went further clear with breaks of 63 and 112 to win Saturday’s first two frames.

Allen, however, responded with runs of 58 and 92 as the Northern Irishman won four of the next six frames to remain in contention to reach his first world final appearance.

Selby, for all he started well on Saturday, was far from his assured best. Some loose play helped Allen reduce the deficit to 10-9 with Selby missing a blue in the 19th frame while attempting to force a re-spotted black.

Their best-of-33-frame match will be played to a conclusion this evening.

