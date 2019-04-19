This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 April, 2019
'Smallest' boy who was born the same weight as an apple set to leave Japanese hospital

Ryusuke Sekiya was just 258g when he was born last October.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Apr 2019, 1:33 PM
Ryusuke Sekino, a 5-month-old boy who is the world's smallest boy, pictured with his parents
Image: Kyodo News/PA Images
Image: Kyodo News/PA Images

THE WORLD’S SMALLEST baby boy, who was born in October in Japan weighing as much as an apple, is ready for the outside world, doctors have confirmed.

Ryusuke Sekiya was delivered via emergency Caesarean section, after 24 weeks and five days of pregnancy, as his mother Toshiko experienced hypertension.

At 258g, he was even lighter than the previous record holder, another Japanese boy who weighed just 268g when he was born last year.

That baby was discharged from a Tokyo hospital in February.

When Ryusuke was born on 1 October, 2018, he was 22cm tall and medical staff kept him in a neonatal intensive care unit.

They used tubes to feed him, sometimes taking cotton swabs to apply his mother’s milk to his mouth.

Nearly seven months later, he has grown 13 times in weight, now weighing over 3kg.

He will be released from Nagano Children’s Hospital in central Japan over the weekend.

“When he was born, he was so small, and it seemed as if he would break with a touch. I was so worried,” his mother Toshiko told reporters.

“Now he drinks milk. We can give him a bath. I am happy that I can see him growing,” she said.

The smallest surviving girl was born in Germany in 2015 weighing 252g, according to a registry put together by the University of Iowa of the world’s tiniest surviving babies.

The survival rate for tiny babies is substantially lower for boys than for girls.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

Stephen McDermott
