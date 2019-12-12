Poll: Would you back a law that makes it a crime for politicians to lie?

Politicians in the Dáil chamber last year.

THE LEADER OF a Welsh political party has published a new draft law that would make deliberate lying by politicians a criminal offence.

Adam Price, leader of Welsh party Plaid Cymru, has published the Elected Representatives (Prohibition of Deception) Bill.

This proposed legislation would see elected politicians face criminal charges if they misled the public on purpose.

The bill says: “It shall be an offence for an elected representative acting in their capacity, or an agent acting on their behalf, to make or publish a statement they know to be misleading, false or deceptive in a material particular.”

