Poll: Would you buy a non-fungible token?

The Beatles pictured after receiving MBEs in 1965

JOHN LENNON’S ELDEST son Julian is selling several pieces of music history from his personal collection.

However, he will keep the physical items and instead sell each item as a non-fungible token (NFT).

NFTs are “one-of-a-kind” digital assets that can be bought and sold like any other item, but which have no tangible form. They vary in price from a few euro to tens of thousands of euro, depending on the asset.

The price of the items being sold by Lennon vary but the NFT expected to make the most money relates to notes hand-written by Paul McCartney for Hey Jude, BBC News reports.

It has a starting price of $30,000 (about €26,500), with expectations that bids could reach more than double that figure.

