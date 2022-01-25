#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Would you buy a non-fungible token?

John Lennon’s son is selling several pieces of music history via NFTs.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 8,952 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663942
The Beatles pictured after receiving MBEs in 1965
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Beatles pictured after receiving MBEs in 1965
The Beatles pictured after receiving MBEs in 1965
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JOHN LENNON’S ELDEST son Julian is selling several pieces of music history from his personal collection.

However, he will keep the physical items and instead sell each item as a non-fungible token (NFT).

NFTs are “one-of-a-kind” digital assets that can be bought and sold like any other item, but which have no tangible form. They vary in price from a few euro to tens of thousands of euro, depending on the asset.

The price of the items being sold by Lennon vary but the NFT expected to make the most money relates to notes hand-written by Paul McCartney for Hey Jude, BBC News reports.

It has a starting price of $30,000 (about €26,500), with expectations that bids could reach more than double that figure.

We want to know: Would you buy a non-fungible token?


Poll Results:

No, I would not buy any (1421)
Yes, I would spend less than €1,000 (63)
I have already bought some NFTs (35)
Yes, I would spend more than €1,000 (32)
Yes, I would spend several thousand euros (30)





