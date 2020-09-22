#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 September 2020
Poll: Would you call the Gardaí if your neighbours broke Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings?

Curtain-twitching brought to its full potential, but in the middle of a pandemic – would you do it?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 9:00 AM
IT’S A QUESTION that has been asked throughout the pandemic, but which has been raised again recently after the Oliver Bond Street party – would you call the Gardaí on your neighbours if you saw they broke Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings?

In the UK, junior minister for policing Kit Malthouse suggested that people should report their neighbours to the police if they’re concerned about gatherings that break the rules. 

At the moment, Dublin is at Level Three which means that you can have visitors from one other household to your home or garden; while the rest of the country is at Level Two, which means you can have six visitors from up to three households to your home or garden. 

So we’re asking you: Would you call the Gardaí if you saw your neighbours break Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings?


Poll Results:

Yes, but only if they broke them by a wide margin (202)
No (144)
Yes (95)
I don't know (21)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

