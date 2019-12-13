This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: In the wake of the result in the UK, would you like to see an Irish general election in the next three months?

Would you like to cast your vote in the coming months?

By Orla Dwyer Friday 13 Dec 2019, 10:09 AM
23 minutes ago 2,320 Views 14 Comments
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally today.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Image: Gareth Fuller

THE UK GENERAL election results have shown a huge majority for the Conservative Party and as a result, Brexit will almost certainly happen next month. 

Labour, on the other hand, saw its worst result since 1935 and party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will step down from his role. 

In terms of an Irish general election, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in October that this would not be held before Christmas, partly due to Brexit uncertainty. 

May 2020 has been Varadkar’s preferred date for the past few months, but the UK election result indicates that Brexit looks set to take place by 31 January,

So, today we’re asking: In the wake of the result in the UK, would you like to see an Irish general election in the next three months?


Poll Results:

Yes (295)
No (132)
I don't know/I've no opinion (21)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

