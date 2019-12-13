Poll: In the wake of the result in the UK, would you like to see an Irish general election in the next three months?

THE UK GENERAL election results have shown a huge majority for the Conservative Party and as a result, Brexit will almost certainly happen next month.

Labour, on the other hand, saw its worst result since 1935 and party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will step down from his role.

In terms of an Irish general election, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in October that this would not be held before Christmas, partly due to Brexit uncertainty.

May 2020 has been Varadkar’s preferred date for the past few months, but the UK election result indicates that Brexit looks set to take place by 31 January,

So, today we’re asking: In the wake of the result in the UK, would you like to see an Irish general election in the next three months?



