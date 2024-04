A UNITED IRELAND would cost €20 billion every year for 20 years according to a new study.

The consequences of reunification would likely include large increases in taxation, substantial cuts to public expenditure, increases in social welfare spending and a financial burden placed on the six counties, a new research paper by the Institute of International and European Affairs think-tank has found.

Those in favour of a united Ireland argue that there are long-term benefits to a united Ireland in terms of a shared economy and services.

Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said he believes there will be a united Ireland in his lifetime.

So today we’re asking: Would you support a united Ireland?