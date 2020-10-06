Woulfe-Clarke meeting over Golf-gate postponed on ‘medical grounds’

A MEETING BETWEEN Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe has been pushed back until next Tuesday following a request for postponement on medical grounds by Woulfe.

In a statement this evening, a spokesman for the Chief Justice said that Justice Clarke “has received a request for a further postponement on medical grounds, and has agreed to fix the meeting for Tuesday of next week”.

A meeting between the two men had been scheduled to take place on Monday, but was postponed until Friday by the Chief Justice, following a request for a delay by the former Attorney General.

A statement issued on behalf of the Chief Justice said: “This week the Chief Justice had postponed his intended meeting with Mr Justice Woulfe until Friday next.

“The Chief Justice has received a request for a further postponement on medical grounds, and has agreed to fix the meeting for Tuesday next week.

“This Chief Justice had emphasised to Mr Justice Woulfe the urgency of bringing this process forward.”

The two judges were set to meet to discuss the ongoing fallout over Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial Golfgate dinner in Clifden in August.

Last week, a review into Woulfe’s attendance at the dinner by former chief justice Susan Denham found it would be “unjust and disproportionate” for the judge to resign.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, further controversy ensued after transcripts of an interview given by Woulfe to Denham in the course of the review, released last week, described media coverage of the scandal as “appalling” with claims the social event was treated like the “Ku Klux Klan”.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott.