#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

Golfgate: Woulfe resignation from Supreme Court would be 'unjust and disproportionate' - Denham report

He will not be stepping down from his position.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 1:41 PM
21 minutes ago 9,596 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5219667

A REPORT INTO the attendance of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe at a golf dinner in Galway in August has concluded today.

Former Chief Justice Susan Denham was asked to prepare a report into Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, Galway in August, where 81 people were in attendance. 

At the time, Covid-19 restrictions limited indoor gatherings to 50 people. 

The report is expected to find that asking for Woulfe’s resignation would be “disproportionate” and that he should remain in his position. 

It is expected to be published at 4pm today.

It’s believed the report will find that Woulfe was well within his rights to play a round of golf but that attending the dinner was an error on his part.

Denham’s report will also call for guidelines to be developed around situations like these but ultimately concludes that calls for his resignation are “disproportionate”.

It had been reviewed by the members of the Supreme Court earlier this week before being passed to the Judicial Council for publication in order to maintain confidence in the judiciary.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement in August following the event, Woulfe apologised “unreservedly” and said he was under the impression that the organisers had made sure the dinner would be in compliance with the regulations.

The Clifden dinner saw a number of high profile politicians fall from their posts but no action, disciplinary or otherwise, has so far been taken against Woulfe.

Mayo TD and Deputy Fianna Fáil leader Dara Calleary resigned from his brief as Agriculture Minister while, following weeks of speculation and publicly-stated concerns from politicians including Taoiseach Michael Martin, Phil Hogan was sacked as EU Trade Commissioner. 

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie