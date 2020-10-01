Golfgate: Woulfe resignation from Supreme Court would be 'unjust and disproportionate' - Denham report

A REPORT INTO the attendance of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe at a golf dinner in Galway in August has concluded today.

Former Chief Justice Susan Denham was asked to prepare a report into Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, Galway in August, where 81 people were in attendance.

At the time, Covid-19 restrictions limited indoor gatherings to 50 people.

The report is expected to find that asking for Woulfe’s resignation would be “disproportionate” and that he should remain in his position.

It is expected to be published at 4pm today.

It’s believed the report will find that Woulfe was well within his rights to play a round of golf but that attending the dinner was an error on his part.

Denham’s report will also call for guidelines to be developed around situations like these but ultimately concludes that calls for his resignation are “disproportionate”.

It had been reviewed by the members of the Supreme Court earlier this week before being passed to the Judicial Council for publication in order to maintain confidence in the judiciary.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In a statement in August following the event, Woulfe apologised “unreservedly” and said he was under the impression that the organisers had made sure the dinner would be in compliance with the regulations.

The Clifden dinner saw a number of high profile politicians fall from their posts but no action, disciplinary or otherwise, has so far been taken against Woulfe.

Mayo TD and Deputy Fianna Fáil leader Dara Calleary resigned from his brief as Agriculture Minister while, following weeks of speculation and publicly-stated concerns from politicians including Taoiseach Michael Martin, Phil Hogan was sacked as EU Trade Commissioner.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee