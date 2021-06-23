#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

Couple who settled High Court actions in wrongful termination case want meeting with Health Minister

Rebecca Price and Patrick Kiely’s son would have turned two years old this summer.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 11:29 PM
25 minutes ago 1,365 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5475812
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A COUPLE WHO terminated a healthy pregnancy after being wrongly advised of a fatal foetal abnormality has settled their High Court actions.

Speaking outside the court earlier today, Rebecca Price and Patrick Kiely’s solicitor said the couple had requested a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly “to ensure this ‘never event’ never happens again”.

“Nothing will ever take away the interminable sadness and grief, which Rebecca and Pat live with every day. However, further protracted negotiations overnight and today, a resolution has now been reached,” solicitor Caoimhe Haughey said.

“Nothing will take away Rebecca and Pat’s love for their son Christopher Joseph, who will be two years old this summer.

“Rebecca and Pat would like to meet with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly as soon as possible, to work with him on ways to ensure this never ever happens again.”

In February 2019, Price was 12 weeks pregnant when she had an ultrasound and blood test which came back positive for serious genetic disorder trisomy 18 or Edward’s Syndrome, classified as a fatal fetal abnormality. Further tests also came back positive for the disorder.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

RTÉ reported that the couple was told not to wait for the results of a full chromosomal analysis, and followed the advice of their consultant to terminate the pregnancy in March 2019 as the pregnancy was not viable. 

The couple later discovered that full cell culture analysis showed their son did not have any chromosomal abnormality.

The defendants in this case – the Merrion clinic consultants, the National Maternity hospital and the Scottish laboratory – yesterday admitted full liability.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie