Couple who settled High Court actions in wrongful termination case want meeting with Health Minister

A COUPLE WHO terminated a healthy pregnancy after being wrongly advised of a fatal foetal abnormality has settled their High Court actions.

Speaking outside the court earlier today, Rebecca Price and Patrick Kiely’s solicitor said the couple had requested a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly “to ensure this ‘never event’ never happens again”.

“Nothing will ever take away the interminable sadness and grief, which Rebecca and Pat live with every day. However, further protracted negotiations overnight and today, a resolution has now been reached,” solicitor Caoimhe Haughey said.

“Nothing will take away Rebecca and Pat’s love for their son Christopher Joseph, who will be two years old this summer.

“Rebecca and Pat would like to meet with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly as soon as possible, to work with him on ways to ensure this never ever happens again.”

In February 2019, Price was 12 weeks pregnant when she had an ultrasound and blood test which came back positive for serious genetic disorder trisomy 18 or Edward’s Syndrome, classified as a fatal fetal abnormality. Further tests also came back positive for the disorder.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

RTÉ reported that the couple was told not to wait for the results of a full chromosomal analysis, and followed the advice of their consultant to terminate the pregnancy in March 2019 as the pregnancy was not viable.

The couple later discovered that full cell culture analysis showed their son did not have any chromosomal abnormality.

The defendants in this case – the Merrion clinic consultants, the National Maternity hospital and the Scottish laboratory – yesterday admitted full liability.