Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Wuhan plans to test entire population of 11 million following new Covid-19 cluster

Wuhan reported the first cluster of new infections since the city re-opened after a 76-day lockdown on 8 April.

By AFP Tuesday 12 May 2020, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 12,549 Views 28 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WUHAN PLANS TO conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city’s entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media has reported. 

Officials had been ordered to submit by noon today plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice carried by news outlets.

“Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit,” the notice said, although it was unclear when testing would begin.

The planned tests come after Wuhan reported the first cluster of new Covid-19 infections since the city re-opened after a 76-day lockdown on 8 April.

Six new cases were reported on Sunday and yesterday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District.

But an official from the Dongxihu District epidemic prevention and control commanding office told AFP that they have “not yet received news about this notice”.

China has largely brought the virus under control, but it has been on edge about being hit by a second wave as it has lifted lockdowns and restrictions across the country.

Virus clusters have appeared recent weeks in the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang, which border Russia.

With the virus taking hold in other nations, China has barred most foreigners from entering the country.

Wuhan has reported 3,869 deaths since the novel coronavirus first emerged there in December, accounting for most fatalities in China. 

© AFP 2020

AFP

