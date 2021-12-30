#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 30 December 2021
Advertisement

Groceries to be delivered to residents of Chinese city under strict Covid-19 lockdown

The city of Xi’an with a population of 13 million people has been put into lockdown after a surge of cases.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 6,511 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643065
Volunteers and local officials deliver groceries to an apartment building in Xi’an
Image: Liu Xiao/Xinhua via PA Images
Volunteers and local officials deliver groceries to an apartment building in Xi’an
Volunteers and local officials deliver groceries to an apartment building in Xi’an
Image: Liu Xiao/Xinhua via PA Images

CHINESE OFFICIALS HAVE promised steady deliveries of groceries to residents of Xi’an, an ancient capital with 13 million people that is under the strictest lockdown of a major Chinese city since Wuhan was shut early last year at the start of the pandemic.

China’s Commerce Ministry has contacted nearby provinces to help ensure adequate supplies of everyday necessities, a ministry spokesperson said today.

State broadcaster CCTV aired a story today showing building staff assembling free grocery deliveries for the residents of an apartment complex in Xi’an.

The deliveries included a box of 15 eggs, a 2.5kg bag of rice and some green vegetables.

Residents could also expect either some chicken or pork, it said.

Still, some people complained in comments below the segment shared on Weibo, a social media platform, that they have not received the same deliveries in their communities.

Many worried if they will be able to obtain fresh vegetables and meat.

This week, authorities tightened restrictions in Xi’an so that people can no longer leave their homes to buy groceries.

Previously, residents were allowed to buy food once every two days. The city is also sealed off, meaning that people cannot leave without special permission.

Xi’an reported 155 new locally transmitted cases yesterday, and a total of about 1,000 cases in the latest outbreak.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The numbers pale in comparison to outbreaks elsewhere in the world, but are significant for China, which continues to follow a policy of trying to eradicate the coronavirus.

That has resulted in widespread lockdowns to cut the virus’s spread.

China has reported a total of 101,890 cases and 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie