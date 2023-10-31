Ban on XL bully dogs in England and Wales to come into effect on 31 December

AMERICAN XL BULLY dogs will be banned from the end of the year in the UK, the government has confirmed.

New rules due to come into force on 31 December will make it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to go stray in England and Wales.

From New Year’s Eve, owners will also be required to muzzle the dogs under a law change laid in the UK’s parliament.

It will also be illegal to own an XL bully from 1 February 2024, unless the animal is on an exempt list, called the index of exempted dogs.

The two dates have been staggered to allow owners to prepare for the new rules.

Those who want to keep their dogs will have until the end of January to register them with the exempt list, and will then be forced to comply with strict requirements to keep them.

This will include the requirement to muzzle them and keep them on a lead in public, but the dogs must also be microchipped and neutered.

Owners without a certificate of exemption will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL bully as of 1 February, and their dog could be seized.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey confirmed she was adding the breed to the list of dogs prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act, adding that ministers had taken “quick and decisive action to protect the public from tragic dog attacks”.

Advertisement

She added: “It will soon become a criminal offence to breed, sell, advertise, rehome or abandon an XL bully-type dog, and they must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. In due course it will also be illegal to own one of these dogs without an exemption.

“We will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, as we take forward these important measures.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had described XL bullies as a “danger to our communities” when he promised to instigate a ban following a spate of attacks involving the dogs over the summer, but said that work needed to be done to define the breed.

Earlier this month, a woman was injured after she was attacked by her own American XL bully in Norfolk.

Last month, Ian Price, a 52-year-old man from Staffordshire, died in hospital after being attacked by two American XL bullies.

In November last year, Jack Lis (10) was killed by a American XL bully while at a friend’s house in South Wales. The owners of the dog, Amy Salter and Brandon Haydon, were jailed as a result of the attack.

Owners of the breed have staged protests against the ban, including a march through central London in September, where demonstrators did not bring their dogs.

An official definition of the breed has now been published by the UK government, with features of the breed including a “heavy, large and broad” head and a “blocky or slightly squared” muzzle.

It is also described as being “heavily-muscled” with a “large, blocky body giving impression of great power for size”, and a glossy, smooth and close coat.

Ahead of the ban coming into force, breeders have been told to stop mating XL bully-type dogs.

The XL bully joins a list of other banned dogs, including the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, fila Brasileiro and dogo Argentino.