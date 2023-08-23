44-foot yacht rescued after losing rudder on Celtic Sea

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been rescued from a yacht sailing to Dungarvan in Waterford on the Celtic Sea.

The 44-foot vessel lost its rudder 10 miles south of Mine Head yesterday, having departed from the Scilly Isles. It was unable to steer and rescued by RNLI crew from Ballycotton.

The crew were able to make contact with the yacht and arrived on scene at 9.15am. All five people on board were wearing life jackets and were unharmed.

Advertisement

The yacht was towed to Ballycotton harbour. The RNLI said this proved difficult due to the south-westerly, force 4 breeze and moderate swell in the waves.

The yacht arrived safely in Ballycotton at 1:15pm.

Commenting on the callout Ballycotton Deputy Coxwain Barry McDonald said: “I would especially like to thank all the crew who responded to the pager as handling a rudderless yacht is challenging and also to the ground crew who assisted when we arrived back in the harbour. We would also like to congratulate David Casey on his first call out as newly qualified navigator.”

The volunteer lifeboat crew comprised of Deputy Coxwain Barry McDonald, Mechanic Adam Hussey, Navigator David Casey and volunteers Eolan Breathnach, Cíaran Walsh, Kate Flemming and Stephen Sloane.

The RNLI provides an on call, 24/7 search-and-rescue lifeboat service.