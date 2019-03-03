This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch Isis fighter and husband of Shamima Begum wants to bring her home to Netherlands

Yago Riedijk is currently being detained in Syria.

By AFP Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 6:32 PM
55 minutes ago 4,936 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4522117

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

THE DUTCH HUSBAND of Shamima Begum, a British-born teenager who fled to join Islamic State, wants to live with her in the Netherlands, he said in an interview from detention in Syria.

Yago Riedijk, who is being held in a Kurdish-run detention centre in northeast Syria, married Begum days after she arrived in territory held by IS when he was 23 and she was 15, he told BBC television.

Begum, 19, from east London and now in a refugee camp, has said she would like to return to the UK but has been stripped of her British citizenship by the government which deems her a security threat.

Riedijk, 27, says he now rejects IS after having fought for the jihadist group. Instead, he wants to return home to the Netherlands with his wife and their newborn son. Their first two children died.

“I would love to go back to my own country… I now understand the privileges I lived with. The privilege of living there as a citizen,” he said.

I understand that many people have a problem with what I did… I have to take responsibility for what I did. Serve my sentence.

Asked if he thought marrying a girl of that age was acceptable, he acknowledged that she had been “very young”.

“When my friend came and said there was a girl who was interested in marriage, I wasn’t that interested because of her age, but I accepted the offer anyway,” he replied.

We sat down and she seemed in a good state of mind. It was her own choice, she was the one who asked to look for a partner for her. Then I was invited and yeah, she was very young and it might have been better for her to wait a bit. But she didn’t, she chose to get married and I chose to marry her.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Miserable life

Riedijk, from Arnhem, told the BBC that he had been imprisoned and tortured after IS suspected him of being a Dutch spy. He surrendered to Syrian fighters.

“I lived a miserable life. I was imprisoned. I was tortured. I lived in fear,” he said.

“It was my own fault for going, yes, but I didn’t come out of it as a winner, in any way.”

He said he did not see how Begum could be deemed a threat by the British authorities.

“I don’t understand how she would, in any form, be a danger. All she did was she sat in the house for three years, took care of me and my children,” he said.

The case of Begum has highlighted a dilemma facing many European countries, divided over whether to allow jihadists and IS sympathisers home to face prosecution or bar them as the so-called “caliphate” crumbles.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

A spokesman for the Dutch Justice and Security Ministry said they could not comment on individual cases.

Speaking generally, he told AFP: “The Netherlands don’t offer any help to Dutchmen in Syria willing to return. If someone reports at a Dutch embassy or consulate, that person will be transported to the Netherlands, arrested and prosecuted.

Foreign fighters with two (or more) nationalities, who are deemed a threat to our national security, can have their Dutch citizenship (or) passport revoked.

To be eligible for a residence permit to live in the Netherlands, a valid passport or travel document is mandatory, and people must meet national security requirements.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Students say Dublin Buses are not stopping for them outside UCD at night
    62,099  85
    2
    		Jacqueline Connolly says a witness possibly saw Alan Hawe driving his car after killing Clodagh and the boys
    52,882  29
    3
    		Heavy rain, sleet and snow forecast today, with temperatures dropping to freezing tonight
    47,554  45
    Fora
    1
    		How protein bars and healthy snacks have muscled their way onto sweet counters
    384  0
    2
    		How to manage your brand story when the CEO goes rogue
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Monaghan, Dublin v Roscommon - Sunday GAA football match tracker
    71,291  40
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    65,874  6
    3
    		As it happened: Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    40,632  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you about the worst beauty product you've ever used, and some of them will surprise you
    6,465  1
    2
    		When did Beyoncé become the Beyoncé we know today?
    5,121  0
    3
    		Hair health 101: we asked two experts about the reasons and remedies for female hair loss
    2,984  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    GARDAí
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    DUBLIN
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Sutcliffe and Moran strike late as Dublin end league campaign on high against Laois
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    LIMERICK
    As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    Dominant Derry continue their 100% record and seal promotion to Division 3
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie