Dublin: 16°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Yanis Varoufakis calls Paschal Donohoe a 'chronic and pathetic finance minister'

Varoufakis served as the Greek Finance Minister from January to July 2015.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 20,245 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5203003
File image of Yanis Varoufakis in February of this year.
File image of Yanis Varoufakis in February of this year.
Image: Yui Mok

GREEK ECONOMIST YANIS Varoufakis has described Paschal Donohoe as a “chronic and pathetic finance minister”, adding that Donohoe “thinks the same” about him. 

Varoufakis served as the Greek Finance Minister from January to July 2015. He has written several books about the economy and capitalism including Talking to My Daughter About the Economy and The Global Minotaur. 

Speaking to Bobby Kerr on Newstalk, Varoufakis was critical of Donohoe’s role as Finance Minister. 

“I think he is a chronic and pathetic finance minister, but he thinks the same thing about me so… It’s good to have this kind of mutual negative assessment as finance ministers, but still be able to converse nicely about books and capitalism,” he said.

In 2017, Donohoe reviewed Varoufakis’ book Talking to My Daughter About the Economy in the Irish Times, saying he disagreed with it but would ultimately recommend it. 

Donohoe wrote in the newspaper: “Varoufakis may dazzle in the auditorium or in the many Irish festivals and debates in which he participates. However, he was hopelessly out of his depth as a finance minister.

“When the going got tough, he fled for the Greek islands. Despite this, or maybe because of this, he has continued to prosper as a writer and critic. The same cannot be said of those he was elected to serve.”

After Donohoe was elected as the Eurogroup President in July, Varoufakis said on Twitter: “Death knell to any thoughts of corporate tax harmonisation in the Eurozone and the EU. In short, business as usual at a time we cannot afford business as usual.”

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

