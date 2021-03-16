#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Actor Yaphet Kotto - who starred in Bond film Live And Let Die and Alien - dies aged 81

Kotto starred in a number of films throughout the decades and famously turned down the lead role in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 3:31 PM
11 minutes ago 538 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383178

ACTOR YAPHET KATTO, who rose to fame in the 1970s fighting James Bond in Live and Let Die and an extraterrestrial stowaway in Alien, has died, his agent told AFP.

He was 81.

In a statement on Facebook, wife Sinahon Thessa described her late husband as a “legend”.

“You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also,” she said.

Agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed his passing in an email to AFP. He did not share the cause of death.

“I am still processing his passing, and I know he will be missed,” he said.

Born in New York to a Cameroonian immigrant father and a US Army nurse, Kotto’s debut as a professional actor was in an all-Black stage performance of Shakespeare’s Othello in Harlem in 1960.

Kotto drew plaudits for roles as the first Black Bond villain — dictator Dr. Kananga — in 1973′s Live and Let Die, and an Emmy nomination for playing real-life Ugandan strongman Idi Amin in the TV movie Raid on Entebbe.

He then took on a villainous xenomorph as ship engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott’s claustrophobic sci-fi horror film Alien in 1979, fought alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987′s dystopian thriller Running Man and sparred with Robert de Niro in 1988′s Midnight Run .

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At the height of his fame, he turned down the role of Captain Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation — a decision he later said he regretted.

Kotto’s later years saw him play Lieutenant Al Giardello in the gritty TV police procedural Homicide: Life on the Street.

He returned to the Alien franchise in 2014, voicing his character Parker in the survival horror video game Alien: Isolation.

Married three times and father to six children, Kotto claimed to be related to Queen Elizabeth II — naming his 1997 biography The Royalty as a tribute to his royal pedigree.

- © AFP 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie