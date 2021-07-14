#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 July 2021
Swedish rapper jailed for 10 months for conspiracy to kidnap rival artist

Yasin Mahamoud, known by stage name Yasin, was detained on New Year’s Eve.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 10:30 PM
34 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5495587
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

SWEDISH RAPPER YASIN has been jailed for 10 months for conspiracy to kidnap a rival artist, a Swedish district court said.

Yasin Mahamoud was detained New Year’s Eve for his involvement in the March 2020 kidnapping.

Yasin was named Artist of the Year and Hiphop/RnB Artist of the Year at the P3 Guldgalan awards earlier this year organised by Swedish public radio.

According to today’s verdict, Yasin planned to meet his victim at a recording studio and then lure him into a car in central Stockholm.

He denied the charges.

The prosecution said that Yasin “received information, passed on information and had given orders and instructions on how and when” the kidnapping should be carried out.

The planned kidnapping was ultimately aborted that weekend. The victim was, however, kidnapped several weeks later, but without Yasin’s involvement.

The victim was beaten, robbed, photographed in humiliating conditions and blackmailed, according to prosecutors.

The pictures were leaked on social media several weeks later when the victim refused to pay.

Most of the evidence in the case consisted of chat messages on the encrypted Encrochat service.

The Yasin case was part of a broader one involving 30 suspects in a criminal network accused of a variety of crimes.

Today, the leader of the network was sentenced to 17 years and 10 months in prison, while 26 others were sentenced for “serious criminal activity, committed within the network or connected to networked crime during the spring of 2020.”

Among them was another rapper, Haval Khalil, who was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for complicity in kidnapping and robbery of the same artist targeted by Yasin.

© – AFP 2021

AFP

