Lawyers for Irish citizen in Iraq face 'brutal game of legal whack-a-mole' amid new charges

TWO FRESH CHARGES have been brought by Iraqi authorities against Yasser Eljuboori, an Irish citizen who has been held in the country since last week.

An anti-corruption blogger and activist originally from Iraq, he is accused of “publicly insulting” authorities and officials on his social media account.

After Eljuboori was initially prevented from leaving Iraq last Monday, it was expected that he would be released this week.

However, the new charges means he is back in court tomorrow in Baghdad.

Lawyers for the family have warned that the situation remains uncertain and have appealed for the Iraqi government to release the activist.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that Tánaiste Micheál Martin has been in regular contact with Eljuboor’s family over the weekend and “fully appreciates their deep distress” that the father of three was not able to depart as had been expected.

Eljuboori’s legal team has previously described him as suffering an “unjust and arbitrary detention” since he was placed in custody last Monday after an arrest at Baghdad Airport.

This arose after Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani made a complaint alleging a breach under the state’s Penal Code which criminalises “any person who publicly insults” public authorities or officials.

These charges were withdrawn last week, lawyers have said.

However, it has emerged that two new charges are being brought by authorities.

According to a statement issued this morning by lawyers at London-based human rights firm Doughty Street Chambers, Eljuboori is due in court again tomorrow to face this new accusations.

‘Legal whack-a-mole’

The complainants are the chair of Iraq’s National Investment Commission and the Mayor of Baghdad, again under the Penal Code, but the latest twist in the case may see these charges dropped as well.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, international counsel to Eljuboor’s family, alleged that the Penal Code was being used for a “brutal game of legal whack-a-mole” against the activist.

As soon as one set of charges is dismissed, another appears.

Following “urgent representations” to the Iraqi authorities, Doughty Street Chambers said it has received confirmation that both complainants – the chair of Iraq’s National Investment Commission and the Mayor of Baghdad – no longer wish to proceed with the charges.

Eljuboori will therefore be seeking the dismissal of the new charges and the return of his passport and belongings to “enable him to fly home tomorrow”, the legal firm said.

Gallagher added that Eljuboori is being targeted by multiple public officials for his campaigning work highlighting corruption in Iraq. She said that Article 226 of Iraq’s Penal Code is the “legal weapon of choice for thin-skinned public officials” who seek to suppress criticism.

“It is particularly cruel that Mr Eljuboori was informed that all charges were dropped and that he would be going home within days, when in fact new charges were being prepared behind the scenes which would keep him trapped in Baghdad, unable to return home to his family,” Gallagher said.

‘Cruel game’

Speaking this morning from her home in Balgriffin in Dublin via the law firm’s statement, Eluboori’s wife Laura Wickham said the prevention of her husband from leaving Iraq has felt like a “cruel game” and accused authorities of “playing with Yasser’s freedom”.

“Our children miss their dad and I miss my husband, every additional day and hour that he spends in Baghdad puts him at risk of further bogus charges,” she added.

Having learned that both complainants no longer wish to proceed with the charges, Wickham said she welcomed the decision to call a halt to these latest proceedings, but warned that “nothing is confirmed” until the court dismisses these charges.

I hope and expect that this final step will take place at tomorrow’s hearing. I ask the court to put an end to our suffering, dismiss the charges, and give Yasser back his passport so he can finally travel home to Dublin.

Ireland’s foreign affairs officials in the Jordan embassy have been involved on this case and are providing consular assistance to the family.

In a statement responding to the latest developments, the department said:

“It is naturally very disappointing news that Mr Eljuboori was not able to return to Ireland over the weekend to be reunited with his family.”

A spokesperson said that Tánaiste Micheál Martin was in direct contact with his counterpart, the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Iraq, over the weekend to seek clarity on Eljuboori’s situation.