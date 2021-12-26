#Open journalism No news is bad news

Status Yellow fog warning in place from tonight for 12 counties

The warning will stay in place from 10pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 6:30 PM
42 minutes ago 7,585 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640805
File image of deer in heavy fog in the Phoenix Park in Dublin earlier this year.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File image of deer in heavy fog in the Phoenix Park in Dublin earlier this year.
File image of deer in heavy fog in the Phoenix Park in Dublin earlier this year.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A FOG WARNING has been issued for 12 counties from tonight into tomorrow morning with patches of “dense fog” expected.

The Status Yellow fog warning will be in place for all counties in Connacht along with Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

It will take effect at 10pm tonight and last until 12pm tomorrow afternoon. Met Éireann said there will be dense fog in many areas tonight and tomorrow morning.

A weather advisory is also in place for the country from now until just before 10pm on Wednesday in relation to potential localised flooding.

The forecaster said there is a risk of localised flooding from Monday night onwards due to spells of sometimes heavy rainfall combined with already saturated soils. 

As for the weather tomorrow, it will be bright after the fog clears in the 12 counties impacted by the weather warning. It will be a mostly dry day with some light rain in southern coastal counties. 

The weather is expected to take an unsettled turn in the last few days of 2021. 

Met Éireann said rainfall will move across Ireland next week, with some heavy spells of rain.

Temperatures will be much milder than normal, the forecaster said, often reaching the low-to-mid teens from the middle of the week onwards.

