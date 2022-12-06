Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 December 2022
Status Yellow low-temperature warning to take effect on Thursday night

Showers of hail, sleet and snow are forecast for the second half of the week.

1 hour ago 7,307 Views 2 Comments
File photo of a cyclist on an icy road in Dublin
File photo of a cyclist on an icy road in Dublin
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A STATUS YELLOW low temperature/ice warning will come into force on Thursday, after Met Éireann warned of cold weather this week.

The national forecaster has issued a winter weather advisory for the whole country, which is in place until Saturday.

Additionally, a nationwide Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning was issued today, to take effect at 10pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

There will be “hazardous conditions” and “a sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces”, Met Éireann said, with temperatures widely falling to -4 degrees Celsius.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur during the second half of the week.

Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said yesterday that a cold front will hit Ireland on Wednesday, bringing temperatures as low as -7 degrees.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, she said: “That’s going to introduce Arctic air, the air mass will be coming directly down from the Arctic,” she said.

“That’s coming down into all of northern Europe and Ireland and the UK. That’s going to introduce very cold weather for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and next Monday, possibly longer.

“We will have daytime temperatures really close enough to zero, just low single figures at best. The nighttime temperatures will be gradually dropping down.”

Met Éireann meteorologist Andrew Doran Sherlock warned that “the most severe impacts will be on driving conditions which could be treacherous in places on Thursday morning, particularly during commute times.”

Safety

Keith Leonard, the national director for fire and emergency management at the Department of Housing, said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and local authorities are working to treat roads, but warned that driving conditions will be hazardous.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, he said that public transport operators have activated their severe weather plans and have contingency arrangements for the weather.

“Black ice is going to be a key hazard on a lot of roads and [is] often very difficult to see.”

Leonard appealed to motorists to slow down, be aware of other road users and to allow extra time to make their journeys.

He also said people should check on their vulnerable neighbours: “Check that their house is warm, check that they have groceries.

“The conditions are going to be very difficult for elderly people and people with disabilities.”

He urged people to keep themselves warm, noting that the Department of Social Protection has schemes in place for those struggling to meet the cost of heating their home. “Nobody will be cut off this winter because they can’t afford to heat their houses.”

Rough sleepers
Ahead of the cold snap, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has said there will be a bed available to everyone who wants one in the coming weeks.

The DRHE makes additional beds available each winter through its cold weather strategy.

A spokesperson said: “The DRHE has arrangements in place for Extreme Weather across the Dublin Region. All emergency accommodation is provided on a 24 basis with meals. Extreme weather beds are provided by NGO partners on behalf of the DRHE.

“Additional permanent beds are available from Monday under the Winter Strategy. We encourage people to contact us early in the day on 1800 707 707.”

Emer Moreau

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

