Monday 16 October 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Yellow rain warnings issued for Cork and Kerry tomorrow
Met Éireann has warned of localised flooding and difficult driving conditions in wetter areas.
1 hour ago

UNSETTLED CONDITIONS ARE on the way, as rain warnings have been issued for Cork and Kerry tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned of localised flooding and difficult driving conditions in wetter areas.

This morning, showers will be isolated, as it remains mostly dry and cloudy.

Sunny spells will develop in some areas this afternoon but the south will see cloudy skies with some patchy light rain in the southwest.

Temperatures will reach 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. 

Tonight there will be patchy light rain and drizzle in the southwest but otherwise it will be dry. The northern half of the country will have a clearer evening, but cloud will spread from the south overnight.

Frost is possible, as temperatures could fall to as low as 0 degrees in northern areas.

The south and southeast will not be quite as chilly, with temperatures of between 7 and 12 degrees expected. 


Tuesday will be wet and breezy, as rain will spread across Munster, south Leinster and parts of south Connacht in the morning, before extending across the rest of the country during the afternoon.

The rain will be heavy and thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees are expected in a fresh to strong and gusty east to southeast wind.

Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
