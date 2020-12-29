Risk of snow and ice in several counties tomorrow morning with Status Yellow warning issued

Yellow weather warnings in place tomorrow. Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW snow/ice warning has been issued for several counties from midnight until tomorrow afternoon.

The warning will be in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

It will last from midnight tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said there is a risk of snow accumulations at lower levels during this period.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow Warning for snow and ice will be in place in Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 3pm today until just before midnight tomorrow night.

Today is set to be cold and blustery with sunshine and scattered showers across the country. There is also a risk of hail, sleet and snow on high ground.

Tonight will turn frosty and icy early in the night with lowest temperatures of zero to minus three degrees Celsius.

It will be an icy start tomorrow, Met Éireann said, with rain, sleet and snow across the southern half of the country.

The day will be cold with temperatures only rising slightly above freezing.